Set of 4 Night Without Stars (1951) Press Publicity Photos, David Farrar, Nadia Gray [M23]

- Cast: Clive Morton | David Farrar | Eugene Deckers | Gérard Landry | Gilles Quéant | Ina De La Haye | June Clyde | Martin Benson | Maurice Teynac | Nadia Gray | Robert Ayres
- Directors: Anthony Pelissier
- Project Name: Night Without Stars
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 5, 1953
- Rating: passed
Set of 4 Night Without Stars (1951) Press Publicity Photos, David Farrar, Nadia Gray.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anthony Pelissier | Clive Morton | David Farrar | Eugene Deckers | Gérard Landry | Gilles Quéant | Ina De La Haye | June Clyde | Martin Benson | Maurice Teynac | Nadia Gray | Robert Ayres
- Shows / Movies: Night Without Stars
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Companies: RKO Radio Pictures
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals