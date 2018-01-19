Twitter
Desperado: The Soundtrack – Los Lobos, Carlos Santana

CDSKU: 180119-69802-1
UPC: 886978787125
Weight: 0.10 lbs
View All: Quentin Tarantino  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Remakes | Thrillers | Western
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Epic Records
Original U.S. Release: August 25, 1995
Item Release Date: May 31, 2011
Rating: R
Details

In the Robert Rodriguez cult classic western Desperado, a gunslinger that goes by the name El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) becomes embroiled in a war with a local drug runner named Bucho (Joaquim de Almeida). The soundtrack music from the film includes Los Lobos, Dire Straits, Latin Playboys, Carlos Santana and many more.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Antonio Banderas | Carlos Gómez | Cheech Marin | Danny Trejo | Joaquim De Almeida | Quentin Tarantino | Salma Hayek | Steve Buscemi
Directors: Robert Rodriguez
Project Name: Desperado
Contributors: Carlos Santana | Dire Straits | Latin Playboys | Link Wray | Los Lobos | Roger and The Gypsies | Tito and Tarantula

