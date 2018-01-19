Desperado: The Soundtrack – Los Lobos, Carlos Santana

$7.99
Details
In the Robert Rodriguez cult classic western Desperado, a gunslinger that goes by the name El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) becomes embroiled in a war with a local drug runner named Bucho (Joaquim de Almeida). The soundtrack music from the film includes Los Lobos, Dire Straits, Latin Playboys, Carlos Santana and many more.
Playlists
- Cancion Del MariachiI (Morena De Mi Corazon) by: Antonio Banderas | Los Lobos
2:06
- Six Blade Knife by: Dire Straits
4:34
- Jack The Ripper by: Link Wray
2:31
- Manifold De Amour by: Latin Playboys
2:02
- Forever Night Shade Mary by: Latin Playboys
2:59
- Pass The Hatchet by: Roger and The Gypsies
2:59
- Bar Fight by: Los Lobos
1:53
- Strange Face Of Love by: Tito and Tarantula
5:49
- Bucho'S Gracias/Navajas Attacks by: Los Lobos
3:55
- Bulletproof by: Los Lobos
1:42
- Bella by: Carlos Santana
4:27
- Quedate Aqui by: Salma Hayek
2:05
- Rooftop Action by: Los Lobos
1:35
- Phone Call by: Los Lobos
2:16
- White Train (Showdown) by: Tito and Tarantula
5:57
- Back To The House That Love Built by: Tito and Tarantula
4:39
- Let Love Reign by: Los Lobos
3:22
- Mariachi Suite by: Los Lobos
4:20
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Antonio Banderas | Carlos Gómez | Cheech Marin | Danny Trejo | Joaquim De Almeida | Quentin Tarantino | Salma Hayek | Steve Buscemi
Directors: Robert Rodriguez
Project Name: Desperado
Contributors: Carlos Santana | Dire Straits | Latin Playboys | Link Wray | Los Lobos | Roger and The Gypsies | Tito and Tarantula
