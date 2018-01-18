Star Trek: Nemesis Soundtrack Album – Music Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith

$17.99
UPC: 030206641226
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: December 13, 2002
Item Release Date: November 26, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Details
Star Trek: Nemesis begins after William Riker and Deanna Troi are married. Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew stumble upon a mysterious signal which results in the discovery of a prototype android who is Data’s twin. Then the Enterprise is invited to Romulus to negotiate a peace treaty with the Romulans by their new Praetor named Shinzon. However, Shinzon is revealed to be a clone of Picard who was raised on Remus, a slave planet to the Romulans. Later, Picard discovers that this peace treaty was nothing more than a set-up due to the fact that Shinzon needs Picard in order to survive. But little do the Enterprise crew know that Shinzon also plans to do away with the Federation by unleashing a weapon that could destroy a whole planet.
Playlists
- Remus
The Box
My Right Arm
Odds And Ends
Repairs
The Knife
Ideals
The Mirror
The Scorpion
Lateral Run
Engage
Final Flight
A New Friend
A New Ending by: Jerry Goldsmith
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Brent Spiner | Gates McFadden | Jonathan Frakes | LeVar Burton | Marina Sirtis | Michael Dorn | Patrick Stewart | Ron Perlman | Tom Hardy
Directors: Stuart Baird
Project Name: Star Trek: Nemesis
Creators: Gene Roddenberry
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith
