Star Trek: Nemesis Soundtrack Album – Music Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith

Star Trek: Nemesis begins after William Riker and Deanna Troi are married. Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew stumble upon a mysterious signal which results in the discovery of a prototype android who is Data’s twin. Then the Enterprise is invited to Romulus to negotiate a peace treaty with the Romulans by their new Praetor named Shinzon. However, Shinzon is revealed to be a clone of Picard who was raised on Remus, a slave planet to the Romulans. Later, Picard discovers that this peace treaty was nothing more than a set-up due to the fact that Shinzon needs Picard in order to survive. But little do the Enterprise crew know that Shinzon also plans to do away with the Federation by unleashing a weapon that could destroy a whole planet.

The Box

My Right Arm

Odds And Ends

Repairs

The Knife

Ideals

The Mirror

The Scorpion

Lateral Run

Engage

Final Flight

A New Friend

Cast: Brent Spiner | Gates McFadden | Jonathan Frakes | LeVar Burton | Marina Sirtis | Michael Dorn | Patrick Stewart | Ron Perlman | Tom Hardy

Directors: Stuart Baird

Project Name: Star Trek: Nemesis

Creators: Gene Roddenberry

Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

