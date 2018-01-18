Twitter
Star Trek: Nemesis Soundtrack Album – Music Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith

Details

Star Trek: Nemesis begins after William Riker and Deanna Troi are married. Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew stumble upon a mysterious signal which results in the discovery of a prototype android who is Data’s twin. Then the Enterprise is invited to Romulus to negotiate a peace treaty with the Romulans by their new Praetor named Shinzon. However, Shinzon is revealed to be a clone of Picard who was raised on Remus, a slave planet to the Romulans. Later, Picard discovers that this peace treaty was nothing more than a set-up due to the fact that Shinzon needs Picard in order to survive. But little do the Enterprise crew know that Shinzon also plans to do away with the Federation by unleashing a weapon that could destroy a whole planet.

Playlists

  • Remus
    The Box
    My Right Arm
    Odds And Ends
    Repairs
    The Knife
    Ideals
    The Mirror
    The Scorpion
    Lateral Run
    Engage
    Final Flight
    A New Friend
    A New Ending   by: Jerry Goldsmith

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brent Spiner | Gates McFadden | Jonathan Frakes | LeVar Burton | Marina Sirtis | Michael Dorn | Patrick Stewart | Ron Perlman | Tom Hardy
Directors: Stuart Baird
Project Name: Star Trek: Nemesis
Creators: Gene Roddenberry
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

