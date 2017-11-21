Twitter
X-Men Comic Book Number 112 vs. Magneto Triumphant Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster

X-Men Comic Book Number 112 vs. Magneto Triumphant Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster
View larger

$11.98

$8.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171121-67012-1
Part No: 51148B
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Here’s another classic X-Men comic book cover reprint, this one for issue number 112. The cover art features Wolverine and Storm from the X-Men battling Magneto. The tagline of the cover is “Magneto Triumphant.”

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Characters: Magneto | Storm | Wolverine | X-Men

