X-Men Comic Book Number 112 vs. Magneto Triumphant Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster

View larger $11.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171121-67012-1

Part No: 51148B

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Magneto | Wolverine items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction | Teen Films

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art

Studio: Marvel Studios

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Here’s another classic X-Men comic book cover reprint, this one for issue number 112. The cover art features Wolverine and Storm from the X-Men battling Magneto. The tagline of the cover is “Magneto Triumphant.”

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Characters: Magneto | Storm | Wolverine | X-Men

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | Featured | Marvel Studios | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art