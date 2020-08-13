Zulu Dawn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Elmer Bernstein (2015)

View larger $12.99 $12.67 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

7 in stock





CD SKU: 200813-81533-1

UPC: 712187489348

Part No: BSXCD8934

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Bob Hoskins | Peter O'Toole items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | War

Studio: BSX Music

Original U.S. Release: May 15, 1979

Item Release Date: August 28, 2015

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The original Soundtrack from the 1979 motion picture ZULU DAWN featuring music by accaimed composer Elmer Bernstein.

In 1964 the British film ZULU was released, which dramatized the events of the 1879 Anglo-Zulu War in South Africa, during which the Zulu nation rebelled against the incursion of British colonialism. Directed by writer-director Cy Enfield and starring Stanley Baker and Michael Caine (in his first starring role), ZULU portrayed the events occurring between the colonial British Army and the African Zulu warriors during the Battle of Rorke s Drift, where 150 British soldiers, many sick and wounded, successfully held off a siege by an army of 4000 Zulu warriors. In that battle, the first major encounter of the war between Zulu warriors and British troops, a massive Zulu force of 20,000 warriors attacked and destroyed 1,800 British, colonial, and native soldiers. This event, considered to be the worst defeat ever inflicted on a modern army by a technologically inferior indigenous force, occurred off-screen in ZULU. This film is meant to serve as a prequel to the earlier film. With a noticeably larger budget than the 1964 picture, ZULU DAWN is a widescreen spectacle, with massive battle scenes and huge, panoramic vistas beautifully photographed by Iraqi-born cinematographer Ousami Rawi. He filmed ZULU DAWN on location at or near the actual places where the events took place 100 years earlier.

Respected composer Elmer Bernstein was brought in to give ZULU DAWN its musical scope and thunder. By 1979 he was just about to embark on his comedy phase, having scored ANIMAL HOUSE the year before and would soon score MEATBALLS, AIRPLANE!, and STRIPES, in the coming years. ZULU DAWN would give him one of his last opportunities to write the kind of broad, large-form action-adventure orchestral score that he’d once excelled at earlier in his career. Previously released on compact disc by Cerberus Records and La-La Land Records and long sold out, BSX Records brings ZULU DAWN back to compact disc with a new mastering by James Nelson of Digital Outland.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 47:23 min

Cast: Bob Hoskins | Burt Lancaster | Denholm Elliott | Peter O'Toole | Peter Vaughan | Simon Ward

Directors: Douglas Hickox

Project Name: Zulu Dawn

Composers: Elmer Bernstein

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | BSX Music | CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Television | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | War