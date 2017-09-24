Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]

View larger $24.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Details

The unforgettable world of Frank Miller’s Dark Knight saga—reimagined by the comics industry’s greatest artists with a collection of variant cover art—is brought to life in this hardcover title, Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition.

No comic has shaped the future of superhero storytelling like Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. Even 30 years later, the iconic story of an aged Batman in a strange dystopian future still sets the gold standard for what a comic book can be. So when Miller’s highly anticipated third installment of the series, Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race, hit comics shops, it was accompanied by DC’s most ambitious variant cover program ever—over 150 variant covers produced by an all-star roster of artists, from veteran industry legends to the hottest rising stars. This special edition collects all the covers, variant covers and mini-comic covers from Master Race, along with never-before-seen sketch material and an introduction by longtime Miller collaborator and Dark Knight saga inker, Klaus Janson.

Featuring Stunning Artwork By

Frank Miller, Andy Kubert, Klaus Janson, Jim Lee, Rafael Albuquerque, Neal Adams, Michael Allred, John Cassaday, J. Scott Campbell, Greg Capullo, Darwyn Cooke, Tim Sale, Brian Bolland, Gary Frank, Ivan Reis, Francis Manapul, David Finch and many more!

