H.P. Lovecraft’s Bride of Re-Animator Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray – Arrow Video

Details

Limited Edition Steelbook of the Cult Classic with Director-Approved Special Edition Contents!

The success of Stuart Gordon s hit horror-comedy Re-Animator meant that a sequel was all but inevitable. The resulting follow-up, Bride of Re-Animator this time helmed by director Brian Yuzna (Society, Return of the Living Dead III) would prove that there was a good deal more life (and death) left in the story of Dr Herbert West and his ghoulish exploits.

It has been eight months since the bloody massacre at Miskatonic Medical School. Unperturbed by the disastrous outcome of his previous meddling with the dead, Dr West (again played by Jeffrey Combs) continues his research into the phenomenon of re-animation; only this time, he plans to create life starting with the heart of his young protégé Dan s dearly deceased, Meg Halsey. Surely nothing could go wrong?

With special effects master Screaming Mad George (the man behind the infamous shunting sequence of Society) on hand to contribute a host of characteristically weird and wonderful creations, Bride of Re-Animator is a more than worthy successor to Stuart Gordon s original cult classic.

Special Features

2K restoration of the Unrated version, approved by director Brian Yuzna

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with Yuzna

Audio commentary with Yuzna, star Jeffrey Combs, special effects co-ordinator Tom Rainone and the effects team including John Buechler, Mike Deak, Robert Kurtzman, Howard Berger and Screaming Mad George

Audio commentary with stars Jeffrey Combs and Bruce Abbott

Brian Yuzna Remembers Bride of Re-Animator featurette in which the director looks back at the making of the first Re-Animator sequel

Splatter Masters: The Special Effects Artists of Bride of Re-Animator FX featurette with a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Robert Kurtzman of KNB, Screaming Mad George, Tony Doublin and John Buechler

Getting Ahead in Horror archive making-of featurette

Deleted Scenes

24-page illustrated collector s booklet featuring writing on the film by programmer Michael Blyth

Specifications

Runtime: 97

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: 2.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Bruce Abbott | Claude Earl Jones | David Gale | Fabiana Udenio | Jeffrey Combs | Kathleen Kinmont | Mel Stewart

Directors: Brian Yuzna

