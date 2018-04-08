Twitter
Darkseid vs Superman Apocalypse in Apokolips 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster

View larger

$15.99

$13.97


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 180409-72436-1
Part No: RP14789
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Superman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Sport
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: October 20, 1970
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This large format poster advertises a fictional matchup between Darkseid and Superman, characters from the DC Comics Universe. The full text of the dynamically designed poster says “Darkseid vs Superman Apocalypse in Apokolips, Tuesday October 20, 1970. A Luthor Sporting Event. The Apokolips Megaplex – 7:30PM.”

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Characters: Darkseid | Superman

