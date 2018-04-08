Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Superman Number 1 Comic Cover 24 x 36 inch Poster

Superman Number 1 Comic Cover 24 x 36 inch Poster
View larger

$15.99

$12.97


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 180409-72434-1
Part No: RP5919
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Superman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Because of Superman’s popularity after his premiere in Action Comics #1, National Allied Publications – which later became DC Comics – decided to launch an entirely new comic title featuring a single character, which at that time was unprecedented. Superman #1 was released on store shelves in the summer of 1939. Superman also had the distinction of being the first superhero featured in more than one comic. By issue #7, Superman was being hailed on the covers as the “World’s Greatest Adventure Strip Character.”

Image: TM and © DC Comics

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Characters: Superman

Related Items

Alien Descent Stretched Canvas Print
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes
Trading Places DVD Eddie Murphy Dan Aykroyd Comedy Classic
The Monster Times Magazine Volume 1 Number #6 with full-color Plague of the Zombies Poster (1972)
Boris Karloff as The Mummy 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
World War Z 22 x 34 Inch Black, White & Red Helicopter Movie Poster
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Once Were Warriors Original Soundtrack Album

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *