Superman Number 1 Comic Cover 24 x 36 inch Poster

Details

Because of Superman’s popularity after his premiere in Action Comics #1, National Allied Publications – which later became DC Comics – decided to launch an entirely new comic title featuring a single character, which at that time was unprecedented. Superman #1 was released on store shelves in the summer of 1939. Superman also had the distinction of being the first superhero featured in more than one comic. By issue #7, Superman was being hailed on the covers as the “World’s Greatest Adventure Strip Character.”

