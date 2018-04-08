Superman Number 1 Comic Cover 24 x 36 inch Poster

$15.99
$12.97
Part No: RP5919
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Superman items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Because of Superman’s popularity after his premiere in Action Comics #1, National Allied Publications – which later became DC Comics – decided to launch an entirely new comic title featuring a single character, which at that time was unprecedented. Superman #1 was released on store shelves in the summer of 1939. Superman also had the distinction of being the first superhero featured in more than one comic. By issue #7, Superman was being hailed on the covers as the “World’s Greatest Adventure Strip Character.”
Image: TM and © DC Comics
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Characters: Superman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art