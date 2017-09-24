Ralph Bakshi’s Heavy Traffic Blu-ray

View larger $24.95 $17.90 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: August 8, 1973

Item Release Date: July 16, 2013

Rating: R

Ralph Bakshi’s Animated Masterpiece Comes To High Definition!

The live action/animated Heavy Traffic centers on a cartoonist who draws his seedy urban world. From Ralph Bakshi, the legendary director of Fritz The Cat and The Lord Of The Rings, comes the surreal tale of Michael Corleone, a young cartoonist scraping by on the inner-city streets of New York. Using pinball as a metaphor for the highs and lows of urban life, Bakshi once again weaves a marvelously gritty, yet darkly humorous tapestry made up of love, prejudice, sex, and murderous betrayal, earning the controversial director the most critically acclaimed film of his career.

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.66:1

Audio: DTS-HD Mono

Runtime: 77

Region: A

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Beverly Hope Atkinson | Frank DeKova | Jacqueline Mills | Jamie Farr | Joseph Kaufmann | Lee Weaver | Michael Brandon | Robert Easton

Directors: Ralph Bakshi

