Ralph Bakshi’s Heavy Traffic Blu-ray

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Animation | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation
Studio: Orion Pictures | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: August 8, 1973
Item Release Date: July 16, 2013
Rating: R
The live action/animated Heavy Traffic centers on a cartoonist who draws his seedy urban world. From Ralph Bakshi, the legendary director of Fritz The Cat and The Lord Of The Rings, comes the surreal tale of Michael Corleone, a young cartoonist scraping by on the inner-city streets of New York. Using pinball as a metaphor for the highs and lows of urban life, Bakshi once again weaves a marvelously gritty, yet darkly humorous tapestry made up of love, prejudice, sex, and murderous betrayal, earning the controversial director the most critically acclaimed film of his career.
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.66:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Mono
- Runtime: 77
- Region: A
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Beverly Hope Atkinson | Frank DeKova | Jacqueline Mills | Jamie Farr | Joseph Kaufmann | Lee Weaver | Michael Brandon | Robert Easton
Directors: Ralph Bakshi
