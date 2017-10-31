Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Walt Disney’s Fantasia Remastered Original Soundtrack Edition 2-CD Set

Walt Disney’s Fantasia Remastered Original Soundtrack Edition 2-CD Set
View larger
Walt Disney’s Fantasia Remastered Original Soundtrack Edition 2-CD Set
Walt Disney’s Fantasia Remastered Original Soundtrack Edition 2-CD Set

$7.99

$7.35


3 in stock


CDSKU: 171101-68057-1
UPC: 050086000777
Part No: 60007-7
ISBN-10: 1-55723-457-4
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 1940
Item Release Date: July 31, 2001
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Walt Disney’s Fantasia features a collection of animated interpretations of great works of Western classical music.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Corey Burton | Deems Taylor | Leopold Stokowski | Samuel Armstrong | Tim Matheson | Walt Disney
Directors: James Algar | Samuel Armstrong
Composers: Amilcare Ponchielli | Disney Studio Chorus | Franz Schubert | Igor Stravinsky | Johann Sebastian Bach | Leopold Stokowski | Ludwig van Beethoven | Modest Mussorgsky | Paul Dukas | Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky | Philadelphia Orchestra

Related Items

The Stanley Kubrick Archives Hardcover Edition
Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Gate Vestron Video Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Funko Vinyl Idolz Walking Dead Michonne #9 Action Figure Danai Gurira
Public Enemy Action Figure Set by PressPop
Blade Runner: Music From The Original Score Vangelis, Edgar Rothermich
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Talking Finn 13.5 Inch Action Figure – John Boyega
Missing In Action DVD

Categories

Adventure | Animation | CD | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *