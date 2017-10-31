Straight Outta Compton Music From the Motion Picture – Explicit Lyrics

$13.95
$8.99
UPC: 602547447050
Part No: B0023597-02
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Cult Cinema | Drama | History | Musical
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: August 14, 2015
Item Release Date: January 8, 2016
Rating: R
Details
Original soundtrack to the critically-lauded 2015 motion picture. Straight Outta Compton: The Soundtrack features classic tracks from gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, along with some old school cuts by funk and soul legends Parliament, Funkadelic, Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame, and Roy Ayers Ubiquity. Straight Outta Compton is about the rise and fall of the Compton, California hip hop group N.W.A. The film borrows it’s title from the name of their 1988 debut studio album and the album’s title track. Straight Outta Compton stars O’Shea Jackson, Jr. As Ice Cube, Corey Hawkins as Dr. Dre, Jason Mitchell as Eazy-E, and Paul Giamatti as N.W.A’s manager Jerry Heller. Among the film’s producers are Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and Eazy-E ’s widow, Tomica Woods-Wright, with MC Ren and DJ Yella as creative consultants.
Playlists
- Straight Outta Compton by: N.W.A.
4:17
- Flash Light by: Parliament
4:28
- We Want Eazy by: Dr. Dre | Eazy-E | MC Ren
5:00
- Gangsta Gangsta by: N.W.A.
5:35
- (Not Just) Knee Deep by: Funkadelic
4:29
- Boyz-N-The-Hood by: Eazy-E
5:37
- Everybody Loves The Sunshine by: Roy Ayers Ubiquity
4:00
- Dopeman (Remix) by: N.W.A.
5:20
- Fuck Tha Police by: N.W.A.
5:15
- Express Yourself by: N.W.A.
4:23
- Weak At The Knees by: Steve Arrington's Hall Of Fame
3:48
- Quiet On Tha Set by: N.W.A.
3:57
- 8 Ball (Remix) by: N.W.A.
4:50
- The Nigga Ya Love To Hate by: Ice Cube
3:13
- Real Niggaz by: N.W.A.
4:27
- No Vaseline by: Ice Cube
5:12
- Nuthin' But A "G" Thang by: Dr. Dre
3:59
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Aldis Hodge | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | Marlon Yates Jr. | Neil Brown Jr. | O'Shea Jackson Jr. | Paul Giamatti | R. Marcos Taylor
Directors: F. Gary Gray
Project Name: Straight Outta Compton
