Straight Outta Compton Music From the Motion Picture – Explicit Lyrics
Original soundtrack to the critically-lauded 2015 motion picture. Straight Outta Compton: The Soundtrack features classic tracks from gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, along with some old school cuts by funk and soul legends Parliament, Funkadelic, Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame, and Roy Ayers Ubiquity. Straight Outta Compton is about the rise and fall of the Compton, California hip hop group N.W.A. The film borrows it’s title from the name of their 1988 debut studio album and the album’s title track. Straight Outta Compton stars O’Shea Jackson, Jr. As Ice Cube, Corey Hawkins as Dr. Dre, Jason Mitchell as Eazy-E, and Paul Giamatti as N.W.A’s manager Jerry Heller. Among the film’s producers are Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and Eazy-E ’s widow, Tomica Woods-Wright, with MC Ren and DJ Yella as creative consultants.

Cast: Aldis Hodge | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | Marlon Yates Jr. | Neil Brown Jr. | O'Shea Jackson Jr. | Paul Giamatti | R. Marcos Taylor
Directors: F. Gary Gray
