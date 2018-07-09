Share Page Support Us
Young Dillinger: A Novelization of the Screenplay (Belmont, 92-636) 1965

Young Dillinger: A Novelization of the Screenplay (Belmont, 92-636) 1965
Young Dillinger: A Novelization of the Screenplay (Belmont, 92-636) 1965
Young Dillinger: A Novelization of the Screenplay (Belmont, 92-636) 1965
Young Dillinger: A Novelization of the Screenplay (Belmont, 92-636) 1965
Young Dillinger: A Novelization of the Screenplay (Belmont, 92-636) 1965

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks.

Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
Studio: Belmont
Original U.S. Release: April 28, 1965
Rating: NR
Details

Featured is the original paperback edition of the novelization of the Terry O. Morse film Young Dillinger starring Nick Adams as John Dillinger, Robert Conrad as ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd, and John Ashley as ‘Baby Face’ Nelson.

The item is in good condition with signs of wear from storage, bends, creases and some edge yellowing on the pages.

Specifications

  • Pages: 144

Cast: Dan Terranova | John Ashley | Mary Ann Mobley | Nick Adams | Robert Conrad | Ted Knight | Victor Buono
Directors: Terry O. Morse
Project Name: Young Dillinger
Subject: John Dillinger
Authors: Sidney Stuart

