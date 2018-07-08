Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Bus Stop Paperback Edition with Marilyn Monroe Cover – Bantam, 1st edition (1956)

Bus Stop Paperback Edition with Marilyn Monroe Cover – Bantam, 1st edition (1956)
View larger
Bus Stop Paperback Edition with Marilyn Monroe Cover – Bantam, 1st edition (1956)
Bus Stop Paperback Edition with Marilyn Monroe Cover – Bantam, 1st edition (1956)
Bus Stop Paperback Edition with Marilyn Monroe Cover – Bantam, 1st edition (1956)
Bus Stop Paperback Edition with Marilyn Monroe Cover – Bantam, 1st edition (1956)
Bus Stop Paperback Edition with Marilyn Monroe Cover – Bantam, 1st edition (1956)

$23.99

$7.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180708-74069-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Marilyn Monroe  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Drama
Studio: Bantam Books
Original U.S. Release: September 20, 1956
Rating: TV-G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bus Stop centers on a naive but stubborn cowboy (Don Murray) who falls in love with a saloon singer (Marilyn Monroe) and tries to take her away against her will to get married and live on his ranch in Montana.

The item is in acceptable condition, with signs of wear from storage, creases, bends and tears on the cover and spine.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.4 x 5.8 x 0.7 in
  • Pages: 113

Cast: Don Murray | Hope Lange | Marilyn Monroe | Max Showalter
Directors: Joshua Logan
Authors: William Inge
Project Name: Bus Stop

Related Items

The Night Manager Original Soundtrack
Reservoir Dogs – Mr. Blonde Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Music From or Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD + Liner Notes Booklet
Stephen King’s It (2017) Red Balloon 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Best Of Beavis And Butt-Head: Troubled Youth/Feel Our Pain – 16 Episodes on DVD
Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon: The Greatest Movie Never Made Hardcover Edition
Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile with Bendable Figures Ten Inch: Adam West & Burt Ward
The Night of the Hunter Narration + A Cappella Music + 60-Page Photo Book (Import)
Doctor Who Doctor’s Collage 36 x 24 Inch Television Poster
Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition

Categories

Bantam Books | Comedy | Drama | Softcover Books | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *