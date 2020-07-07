Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Frank Frazetta Art Catalog (1998). This catalog was produced by the Frazetta estate in the 1990’s to showcase the artist’s available giclee prints. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
