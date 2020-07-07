Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Frank Frazetta Art Catalog (1998)

Frank Frazetta Art Catalog (1998)
View larger
Currently Unavailable
Softcover BookSKU: 200707-81178-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Frank Frazetta  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Frank Frazetta Art Catalog (1998). This catalog was produced by the Frazetta estate in the 1990’s to showcase the artist’s available giclee prints. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Artists: Frank Frazetta

Related Items

Road Movies: The Complete Guide to Cinema on Wheels (1982)
McQueen: The Untold Story of a Bad Boy in Hollywood (January 1986) [193150]
Michael Jordan Scrapbook Hardcover Edition (1998)
Young Guns Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl (2017)
Marvel Comics X-Men Character Collage 23 x 35 inch Poster
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 7 First Printing (March 1987) [12208]
Daredevil with Billy Club 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
The Legend of Zelda – Blood Moon 24 X 36 inch Game Poster
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422
Baby Driver 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | History | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *