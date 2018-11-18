RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]

Softcover Book SKU: 181118-76932-1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Empire 100 Covers: Celebrating the 500 greatest movies of all time – Convention Exclusive Book.

The book features 100 Empire Magazine covers showcasing some of the most beloved films of all time, selected by the magazine’s editors and readers.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Pages: 201

Size: 6x8 in



Publication: Empire Magazine

