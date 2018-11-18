Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]

RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]
View larger
RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]
RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]
RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]
RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]

$17.99

$13.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 181118-76932-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Empire 100 Covers: Celebrating the 500 greatest movies of all time – Convention Exclusive Book.

The book features 100 Empire Magazine covers showcasing some of the most beloved films of all time, selected by the magazine’s editors and readers.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 201
  • Size: 6x8 in


Publication: Empire Magazine

Related Items

SDCC 2008 Star Wars Clone Commander Blue Hard Plastic Mask
Bruce Lee Inner Fury Childrens Apparel
Original Alien Movie Poster Tote Bag
Monopoly: Planet of the Apes Retro Art Edition
Assassin’s Creed 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Mother Of Dragons Figure
The Gate Vestron Video Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Hot Wheels Street Beast 5-Pack L9965 (2007)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *