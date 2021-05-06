View larger $39.99

Love Camp 7 Limited Edition 2-Disc Original Uncensored Version Blu-ray + DVD

You Will Not Forget In Your Lifetime The Horrors You Will Witness…

The story of LOVE CAMP 7 is based on fact! During the darkest days of World War II, two young American WAC officers volunteer to infiltrate a depraved Nazi Love Camp on a desperate rescue mission. Once inside, they are subjected to unspeakable indignities and horrifying humiliations at the hands of their sadistic captors. Can they survive the sick degradations and perverted orgies long enough to complete their objective and escape with their lives – and bodies – intact?

Launching the notorious “Nazisploitation” craze of the 1970s, LOVE CAMP 7 was the demented dream child of Writer/Producer/Star Bob Cresse (THE SCAVENGERS), Producer Dave Friedman (BLOOD FEAST), and Director/Cinematographer Lee Frost (THE BLACK GESTAPO). One of the 72 UK video nasties – banned in Britain to this day – Blue Underground shamelessly presents the original uncensored version of LOVE CAMP 7 in a brand-new 4K restoration from its recently discovered camera negative!

Special Features

Nazithon: Decadence And Destruction

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

Collectable Booklet featuring "The History of Nazi-Exploitation" by Paolo Zelati

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 96 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Region: ALL

