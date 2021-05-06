- Cast: Bob Cresse | Bruce Kimball | Cathy Adams | David F. Friedman | John Alderman | John Riazzi | Kathy Williams | Maria Lease | Patricia Roddy | Rod Wilmoth | Rodger Steel
- Directors: Lee Frost
- Project Name Love Camp 7
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | Sexploitation | Thrillers | War
- Studios: Blue Underground
- Original Release Date: October 4, 1969
- Product Release Date: January 31, 2017
- Rating: NR
Love Camp 7 Limited Edition 2-Disc Original Uncensored Version Blu-ray + DVD
You Will Not Forget In Your Lifetime The Horrors You Will Witness…
The story of LOVE CAMP 7 is based on fact! During the darkest days of World War II, two young American WAC officers volunteer to infiltrate a depraved Nazi Love Camp on a desperate rescue mission. Once inside, they are subjected to unspeakable indignities and horrifying humiliations at the hands of their sadistic captors. Can they survive the sick degradations and perverted orgies long enough to complete their objective and escape with their lives – and bodies – intact?
Launching the notorious “Nazisploitation” craze of the 1970s, LOVE CAMP 7 was the demented dream child of Writer/Producer/Star Bob Cresse (THE SCAVENGERS), Producer Dave Friedman (BLOOD FEAST), and Director/Cinematographer Lee Frost (THE BLACK GESTAPO). One of the 72 UK video nasties – banned in Britain to this day – Blue Underground shamelessly presents the original uncensored version of LOVE CAMP 7 in a brand-new 4K restoration from its recently discovered camera negative!
Special Features
- Nazithon: Decadence And Destruction
- Theatrical Trailer
- Poster & Still Gallery
- Collectable Booklet featuring "The History of Nazi-Exploitation" by Paolo Zelati
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 96 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Region: ALL
