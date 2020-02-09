Share Page Support Us
Star Wars Power of the Force 2-1B Medic Droid Action Figure (1996) [1229]

$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200209-80290-1
UPC: 076281696188
Part No: 69605
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Kenner
Details

Star Wars Power of the Force 2-1B Medic Droid Action Figure (1996).

This item is new but there a few bends in card packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic


Subject: Star Wars

