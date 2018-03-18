Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice – First Paperback Edition (Signet P2712, July 1965)

Book SKU: 180318-71035-1

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition.

Original U.S. Release: June 13, 1967

Item Release Date: July 1, 1965

Rating: PG

Details

Featured is a copy of author Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice. It is the First Paperback Edition ever printed in the United States, from July 1965. You Only Live Twice features James Bond – Agent 007 – and a Japanese secret service ninja force, who must find and stop the true culprit of a series of space-hijackings, before nuclear war breaks out between Russia and the United States.

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Ian Fleming | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Mie Hama | Sean Connery | Teru Shimada | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin

Directors: Lewis Gilbert

Project Name: You Only Live Twice

Authors: Ian Fleming

