Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Tie-in Mass Market Paperback Edition w/ Photos from the MGM Movie (1976)

Book SKU: 180318-71024-1

ISBN-10: 0064650537

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Harper Design | MGM

Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1941

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The book includes photos from the MGM film starring Spencer Tracy. This Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Mass Market Paperback Edition is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Barton MacLane | C. Aubrey Smith | Donald Crisp | Frances Robinson | Ian Hunter | Ingrid Bergman | Lana Turner | Spencer Tracy

Directors: Victor Fleming

Project Name: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Harper Design | Horror | MGM | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space