Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

Details
George Miller’s action epic Mad Mad: Fury Road centers on a woman named Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), who rebels against tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) in postapocalyptic Australia, escaping to search for her homeland with the help of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper (Nicholas Hoult) and a drifter named ‘Mad’ Max (Tom Hardy).
Playlists
- Survive
Escape
Immortan's Citadel
Blood Bag
Spikey Cars
Storm Is Coming
We Are Not Things
Water
The Rig
Brothers In Arms
The Bog
Redemption
Many Mothers
Claw Trucks
Chapter Doof (Extended Version)
My Name Is Max (Extended Version)
Let Them Up by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Specifications
Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Charlize Theron | Courtney Eaton | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Josh Helman | Nathan Jones | Nicholas Hoult | Tom Hardy | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max: Fury Road
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
