Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

George Miller’s action epic Mad Mad: Fury Road centers on a woman named Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), who rebels against tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) in postapocalyptic Australia, escaping to search for her homeland with the help of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper (Nicholas Hoult) and a drifter named ‘Mad’ Max (Tom Hardy).

Escape

Immortan's Citadel

Blood Bag

Spikey Cars

Storm Is Coming

We Are Not Things

Water

The Rig

Brothers In Arms

The Bog

Redemption

Many Mothers

Claw Trucks

Chapter Doof (Extended Version)

My Name Is Max (Extended Version)

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charlize Theron | Courtney Eaton | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Josh Helman | Nathan Jones | Nicholas Hoult | Tom Hardy | Zoe Kravitz

Directors: George Miller

Project Name: Mad Max: Fury Road

Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

