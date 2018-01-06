Twitter
Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

$13.98

$12.57


4 in stock


CDSKU: 180107-69281-1
UPC: 794043172687
Part No: WTM39642
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: May 15, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

George Miller’s action epic Mad Mad: Fury Road centers on a woman named Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), who rebels against tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) in postapocalyptic Australia, escaping to search for her homeland with the help of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper (Nicholas Hoult) and a drifter named ‘Mad’ Max (Tom Hardy).

Playlists

  • Survive
    Escape
    Immortan's Citadel
    Blood Bag
    Spikey Cars
    Storm Is Coming
    We Are Not Things
    Water
    The Rig
    Brothers In Arms
    The Bog
    Redemption
    Many Mothers
    Claw Trucks
    Chapter Doof (Extended Version)
    My Name Is Max (Extended Version)
    Let Them Up   by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charlize Theron | Courtney Eaton | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Josh Helman | Nathan Jones | Nicholas Hoult | Tom Hardy | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max: Fury Road
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

