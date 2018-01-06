Michael Whelan’s Destroying Angel – 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster

View larger $13.98 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Since 1980, Michael Whelan has been one of the world’s premier fantasy and science fiction artists. He is currently working full time on his fine art paintings, but in the past three decades he has created more than 350 book and album covers for authors and artists like Isaac Asimov, Anne McCaffrey, Sir Arthur C. Clarke, Stephen King, the Jacksons, Sepultura and MeatLoaf. His clients have included every major U.S. book publisher in addition to such diverse companies as National Geographic, Roadrunner Records and The Franklin Mint.

The most honored artist in his field, Whelan has won an unprecedented 15 Hugo Awards (Science Fiction’s Oscar), 3 World Fantasy Awards, and the SuperHugo as the Best Artist of the last 50 years. This year he was inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame as the first living artist to be named to the small but highly distinguished company, which includes such luminaries as H.G. Wells, Jules Verne, Ray Bradbury, Steven Spielberg, Rod Serling, and Ursula K. Le Guin. The readers of LOCUS magazine have named him Best Professional Artist 27 times in their annual poll, including 2009. In addition to countless Best of Show and Best Artist Awards from SF and Fantasy conventions and regional art shows, Michael was named a Grand Master by the Spectrum Annual of the Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art. His other awards include a Gold Medal from the Society of Illustrators, a Vargas Award and a Grumbacher Gold Medal.

Michael has had 4 art books published as well as numerous limited edition prints, posters, calendars, and licensed products such as greeting cards, t-shirts and sculptures. He is a member of the Graphic Artists Guild and the Society of Illustrators in New York City, and is an Adviser to the Masters in Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, Connecticut.

Size: 24x36 in



Artists: Michael Whelan

