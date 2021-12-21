Dawn of the Dead (2004) Official Comic Book Adaptation SIGNED by Artist Miguel A. Insignares [8838]

- Cast: Boyd Banks | Bruce Bohne | Hannah Lochner | Inna Korobkina | Jake Weber | Jayne Eastwood | Kevin Zegers | Kim Poirier | Lindy Booth | Louis Ferreira | Matt Frewer | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Barry | Michael Kelly | R.D. Reid | Sarah Polley | Ty Burrell | Ving Rhames
- Directors: Zack Snyder
- Project Name Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Authors Miguel A. Insignares
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Remakes | Thrillers | Zombies
- Studios: Mig Biz | Universal
- More: Matt Frewer | Mekhi Phifer | Sarah Polley | Ving Rhames | Zack Snyder
Dawn of the Dead (2004) Official Comic Book Adaptation SIGNED by Artist Miguel A. Insignares.
Item is in very good shape with minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Boyd Banks | Bruce Bohne | Hannah Lochner | Inna Korobkina | Jake Weber | Jayne Eastwood | Kevin Zegers | Kim Poirier | Lindy Booth | Louis Ferreira | Matt Frewer | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Barry | Michael Kelly | Miguel A. Insignares | R.D. Reid | Sarah Polley | Ty Burrell | Ving Rhames | Zack Snyder
- Shows / Movies: Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Remakes | Thrillers | Zombies
- Companies: Mig Biz | Universal