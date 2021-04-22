Share Page Support Us
Blacula Music From the Original Soundtrack Limited Silver/Black Marbled Vinyl Edition

Blacula Music From the Original Soundtrack Limited Silver/Black Marbled Vinyl Edition
$39.99
$35.90
3 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210422-86692-1
UPC: 8719262011663
Part No: MOVATM153
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Limited 180gm audiophile vinyl LP pressing of the original soundtrack for Blacula, the 1972 American blaxploitation horror directed by William Crain. The cult classic horror film stars William Marshall in the title role about an 18th century African prince named Mamuwalde, who is turned into a vampire (and later locked in a coffin) by Count Dracula in the Count’s castle in Transylvania after Dracula refused to help Mamuwalde suppress the slave trade.

Two centuries later, in the year 1972, two interior decorators from modern-day Los Angeles California travel to Castle Dracula in Transylvania and unknowingly purchase the now-undead Mamuwalde’s coffin. Later unlocking the coffin, the decorators release Mamuwalde, becoming his first two victims as a vampire, turning them and others he encounters in his bloodthirsty reign of terror into vampires like himself. The music for Blacula is unlike that of most horror films as it uses rhythm and blues as opposed to haunting classical music.

The film’s soundtrack features a score by Gene Page, who worked closely with Whitney Houston, Jefferson Starship, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Buffalo Springfield, and many more. The soundtrack includes contributions by the Hues Corporation, famous for their hit ‘Rock The Boat’ and 21st Century Ltd.

Special Features

  • Music from the 1972 Blaxploitation horror cult classic composed by Gene Page
  • Won a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film
  • Limited edition of 666 copies, each jacket individually numbered
  • Pressed on silver and black marbled 180-gram audiophile vinyl
  • Special spot-varnish on jacket

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
