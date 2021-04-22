Blacula Music From the Original Soundtrack Limited Silver/Black Marbled Vinyl Edition

View larger $39.99

$35.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 210422-86692-1

UPC: 8719262011663

Part No: MOVATM153

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Limited 180gm audiophile vinyl LP pressing of the original soundtrack for Blacula, the 1972 American blaxploitation horror directed by William Crain. The cult classic horror film stars William Marshall in the title role about an 18th century African prince named Mamuwalde, who is turned into a vampire (and later locked in a coffin) by Count Dracula in the Count’s castle in Transylvania after Dracula refused to help Mamuwalde suppress the slave trade.

Two centuries later, in the year 1972, two interior decorators from modern-day Los Angeles California travel to Castle Dracula in Transylvania and unknowingly purchase the now-undead Mamuwalde’s coffin. Later unlocking the coffin, the decorators release Mamuwalde, becoming his first two victims as a vampire, turning them and others he encounters in his bloodthirsty reign of terror into vampires like himself. The music for Blacula is unlike that of most horror films as it uses rhythm and blues as opposed to haunting classical music.

The film’s soundtrack features a score by Gene Page, who worked closely with Whitney Houston, Jefferson Starship, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Buffalo Springfield, and many more. The soundtrack includes contributions by the Hues Corporation, famous for their hit ‘Rock The Boat’ and 21st Century Ltd.

Special Features

Music from the 1972 Blaxploitation horror cult classic composed by Gene Page

Won a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film

Limited edition of 666 copies, each jacket individually numbered

Pressed on silver and black marbled 180-gram audiophile vinyl

Special spot-varnish on jacket

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items