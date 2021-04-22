Blacula Music From the Original Soundtrack Limited Silver/Black Marbled Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Charles Macaulay | Denise Nicholas | Elisha Cook Jr. | Emily Yancy | Eric Brotherson | Gordon Pinsent | Ji-Tu Cumbuka | Ketty Lester | Lance Taylor Sr. | Logan Field | Rick Metzler | Ted Harris | Thalmus Rasulala | Vonetta McGee | William Marshall
- Directors: William Crain
- Project Name Blacula
- Composers Gene Page
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Blaxploitation | Cult Cinema | Horror | Romance
- Studios: American International Pictures | Music on Vinyl
- Original Release Date: August 25, 1972
- Product Release Date: September 18, 2019
- Rating: PG
Limited 180gm audiophile vinyl LP pressing of the original soundtrack for Blacula, the 1972 American blaxploitation horror directed by William Crain. The cult classic horror film stars William Marshall in the title role about an 18th century African prince named Mamuwalde, who is turned into a vampire (and later locked in a coffin) by Count Dracula in the Count’s castle in Transylvania after Dracula refused to help Mamuwalde suppress the slave trade.
Two centuries later, in the year 1972, two interior decorators from modern-day Los Angeles California travel to Castle Dracula in Transylvania and unknowingly purchase the now-undead Mamuwalde’s coffin. Later unlocking the coffin, the decorators release Mamuwalde, becoming his first two victims as a vampire, turning them and others he encounters in his bloodthirsty reign of terror into vampires like himself. The music for Blacula is unlike that of most horror films as it uses rhythm and blues as opposed to haunting classical music.
The film’s soundtrack features a score by Gene Page, who worked closely with Whitney Houston, Jefferson Starship, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Buffalo Springfield, and many more. The soundtrack includes contributions by the Hues Corporation, famous for their hit ‘Rock The Boat’ and 21st Century Ltd.
Special Features
- Music from the 1972 Blaxploitation horror cult classic composed by Gene Page
- Won a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film
- Limited edition of 666 copies, each jacket individually numbered
- Pressed on silver and black marbled 180-gram audiophile vinyl
- Special spot-varnish on jacket
Playlists
- Side One
- Blacula (The Stalkwalk) by: Gene Page
- Heavy Changes by: 21st Century Ltd. | Gene Page
- Run, Tina, Run! by: Gene Page
- There He Is Again by: The Hues Corporation
- Movin' by: Gene Page
- Main Chance by: 21st Century Ltd. | Gene Page
- Side Two
- Good To The Last Drop by: Gene Page
- Blacula Strikes! by: Gene Page
- What The World Knows by: Gene Page | The Hues Corporation
- I'm Gonna Catch You by: Gene Page | The Hues Corporation
- The Call by: Gene Page
- Firebombs by: Gene Page
- Finding Love, Losing Love by: Gene Page
- Wakeeli (Swahili Farewell) by: Gene Page
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- People / Bands: 21st Century Ltd. | Charles Macaulay | Denise Nicholas | Elisha Cook Jr. | Emily Yancy | Eric Brotherson | Gene Page | Gordon Pinsent | Ji-Tu Cumbuka | Ketty Lester | Lance Taylor Sr. | Logan Field | Rick Metzler | Ted Harris | Thalmus Rasulala | The Hues Corporation | Vonetta McGee | William Crain | William Marshall
- Shows / Movies: Blacula
- Genres: Blaxploitation | Cult Cinema | Horror | Romance
- Studios / Manufacturers: American International Pictures | Music on Vinyl
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks