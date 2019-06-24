Share Page Support Us
Epic Illustrated Magazine (Vol. 1 No. 10, February 1982) [19314] John Bolton Cover

$16.99

$10.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190624-78248-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: February 1, 1982
Details

Epic Illustrated Magazine (Vol. 1 No. 10, February 1982) John Bolton Cover.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Epic Illustrated
Contributors: John Bolton

