Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer Limited Steelbook Edition Blu-ray

Original U.S. Release: June 15, 1979

Item Release Date: December 13, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

In a career that has encompassed such controversial classics as Ms. 45, Bad Lieutenant and Welcome to New York, none of Abel Ferrara’s films have quite managed to match the shock, extremity and downright notorious nature of The Driller Killer.

Ferrara plays struggling artist Reno, a man pushed to the edge by the economic realities of New York living in the late seventies and the No Wave band practising in the apartment below. His grip on reality soon begins to slip and he takes to stalking the streets with his power tool in search of prey…

Forget Taxi Driver, The Warriors and The New York Ripper, The Driller Killer is the definitive look at NYC’s underbelly – a slasher that is as much at home in the arthouse as it is the grindhouse.

Special Features

Limited Edition Steelbook featuring original artwork (2500 copies)

Brand new restoration from original film elements

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Uncompressed Mono PCM audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by director and star Abel Ferrara, moderated by Brad Stevens (author of Abel Ferrara: The Moral Vision) and recorded exclusively for this release

Brand new interview with Ferrara

Willing and Abel: Ferraraology 101, a new visual essay guide to the films and career of Ferrara by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, author of Cultographies: Ms. 45

Mulberry St. (2010), Ferrara’s feature-length documentary portrait of the New York location that has played a key role in his life and work, available on home video in the US for the first time ever

Trailer

Collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Michael Pattison and Brad Stevens

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: Original uncompressed Mono PCM audio 1.0

Region: A,B,C,0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Abel Ferrara | Alan Wynroth | Baybi Day | Carolyn Marz | Harry Schultz | James O'Hara | Louis Mascolo | Maria Helhoski | Richard Howorth | Tommy Santora

Directors: Abel Ferrara

