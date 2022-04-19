Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Premiere Magazine (May 1999) Liam Neeson Ewan McGregor Natalie Portman Jake Loyd [668]

Premiere Magazine (May 1999) Liam Neeson Ewan McGregor Natalie Portman Jake Loyd [668]
View larger
$11.17
$9.97
See Options

1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220419-100666-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Premier Magazine Special Collector’s Issue (May 1999) STARS WARS SPECTACULAR, the ultimate Guide to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, Talking with Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman , Jake Loyd the Chosen Ones. The Making of Episode I-The Phantom Menace, Exclusive on-set photos, The George Lucas Interview. To Tatoone and Beyond! Exploring the exotic worlds of ‘Star Wars’
On the Cover, George Lucas and Jake Loyd as Anakin Skywalker

Explore More...

Related Items

Superman 11 x 17 inch Comic Art Poster Signed by Artist Ken Lashley [D61]
The Man of Steel Trade Paperback Edition (1986)
Set of 4 Clark Gable Press Photos from Gone With the Wind and More [PHO53]
The Vault Number 1 (July 2011) Image Comics
The Hollywood Reporter (May 1, 2015) Roger Ailes [T94]
Black Panther the Soundtrack Album – Music From and Inspired by the Marvel Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]
Sealed Bruce Lee NISSHO Japan 3 inch Bruce Lee Action Figure BL004 [U24]
Brain Damage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Special Edition
Son of Heavy Metal Magazine 1984 Moebius Serpieri [193111]
Terminator 2: Judgement Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition
magSKU: 220419-100666-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.