Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Doctor Who – Victory of the Daleks 24 x 36 Inch Propaganda-Style BBC Television Series Poster

Doctor Who – Victory of the Daleks 24 x 36 Inch Propaganda-Style BBC Television Series Poster
View larger

$13.98

$9.90


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171120-67345-1
Part No: ST5118
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Family | Science Fiction | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2010
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the Victory of the Daleks episode of Doctor Who, the TARDIS takes The Doctor (Matt Smith) and Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) to war-torn Britain in the middle of World War II. Not only do they meet Winston Churchill himself, but the Doctor comes face to face once again with his greatest enemy of all.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Barnaby Edwards | Bill Paterson | Ian McNeice | Karen Gillan | Matt Smith | Nicholas Briggs | Nicholas Pegg | Nina De Cosimo | Susannah Fielding | Tim Wallers
Directors: Andrew Gunn
Project Name: Doctor Who

Related Items

Alien Decapitating Victim Apparel
George A. Romero: Between Night and Dawn 3-Film Boxed Set Blu-ray + DVD – The Crazies, Season of the Witch, There’s Always Vanilla
The Laughing Policeman
David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers Collector’s Edition Scream Factory
Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 Inch Cover Poster
Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
Playboy: The Complete Centerfolds 1953-2016 Hardcover Edition
The Stanley Kubrick Archives Hardcover Edition
Stanley Donen’s Saturn 3 Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

Categories

Adventure | British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) | Cult Television | Drama | Family | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *