My Hero Academia: The Movie – Heroes Rising Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Special Vinyl Edition

Original U.S. Release: February 26, 2020

Item Release Date: October 23, 2020

Rating: PG-13

Details

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a film set in the My Hero Academia universe. After the events of Season 4 of the Anime, Izuku and Katsuki go from fighting against each other to fighting side by side as they face the biggest threat that dares to dominate the domain: Nine! Beautifully animated and written, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising received enormous critical praise, as well as massive admiration from fans. Composed and performed by Yuki Hayashi, the music of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a complete standout. The live wire pieces pulse with life and power, and have never sounded better than this vinyl pressing. This vinyl is pressed on a pair of yellow/green splatter color vinyl discs – housed in a wide spine jacket with a printed credit and lyric insert. This gorgeous release is a must-own for any fan of My Hero Academia.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Daiki Yamashita | Nobuhiko Okamoto | Yuka Terasaki

Directors: Kenji Nagasaki

Project Name: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Composers: Yuki Hayashi

