Deathsport Limited Edition Blu-ray

Blu-ray SKU: 200915-81907-1

UPC: 826663202014

Part No: SF20201

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Studio: Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: April 1, 1978

Rating: R

Details

One thousand years in the future, following the Great Neutron Wars, the world is divided into desert wastelands and isolated city states. Lord Zirpola captures the notorious “death ranger” Kaz (David Carradine) to fight to the death in his game, Deathsport. Now Kaz must face his past, fight for his future and save the city from the war that Lord Zirpola is getting ready to wage. Co-starring with Carradine are Claudia Jennings (The Great Texas Dynamite Chase, ‘Gator Bait), Jesse Vint (Forbidden World, Macon County Line) and Richard Lynch (The Sword And The Sorcerer, Bad Dreams).

Special Features

Limited to 1,000 units

Audio Commentary With Co-Director Allan Arkush And Editor Larry Bock

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Radio Spot

Still Gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 82 min

Region: A

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Cast: Claudia Jennings | David Carradine | David McLean | Richard Lynch

Directors: Allan Arkush | Nicholas Niciphor | Roger Corman

Project Name: Deathsport

