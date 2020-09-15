Deathsport Limited Edition Blu-ray

$47.99
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: April 1, 1978
Rating: R
Details
One thousand years in the future, following the Great Neutron Wars, the world is divided into desert wastelands and isolated city states. Lord Zirpola captures the notorious “death ranger” Kaz (David Carradine) to fight to the death in his game, Deathsport. Now Kaz must face his past, fight for his future and save the city from the war that Lord Zirpola is getting ready to wage. Co-starring with Carradine are Claudia Jennings (The Great Texas Dynamite Chase, ‘Gator Bait), Jesse Vint (Forbidden World, Macon County Line) and Richard Lynch (The Sword And The Sorcerer, Bad Dreams).
Special Features
- Limited to 1,000 units
- Audio Commentary With Co-Director Allan Arkush And Editor Larry Bock
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot
- Radio Spot
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 82 min
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
Cast: Claudia Jennings | David Carradine | David McLean | Richard Lynch
Directors: Allan Arkush | Nicholas Niciphor | Roger Corman
Project Name: Deathsport
