Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson [S92]

Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Shaquille O'Neal, Bo Jackson

Mag
Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson.

July 29, 1971
Cheryl White Cover

Sept. 12, 1988
Florence Griffith Joyner

Aug. 10, 1992
Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Mike Powell Cover

April 19, 1993
Bo Jackson Cover

May 16, 1994
Shaquille O’Neal Cover

August 24, 1992
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.