Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson [S92]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson.
July 29, 1971
Cheryl White Cover
Sept. 12, 1988
Florence Griffith Joyner
Aug. 10, 1992
Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Mike Powell Cover
April 19, 1993
Bo Jackson Cover
May 16, 1994
Shaquille O’Neal Cover
August 24, 1992
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.