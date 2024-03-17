Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson [S92]

View larger $30.69

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks.



Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Shaquille O’Neal, Bo Jackson.

July 29, 1971

Cheryl White Cover

Sept. 12, 1988

Florence Griffith Joyner

Aug. 10, 1992

Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Mike Powell Cover

April 19, 1993

Bo Jackson Cover

May 16, 1994

Shaquille O’Neal Cover

August 24, 1992

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.