The Phenix City Story Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [H34]

- Cast: Allen Nourse | Biff McGuire | Edward Andrews | George Mitchell | Helen Martin | James Edwards | Jean Carson | John Larch | John McIntire | Kathryn Grant | Kathy Marlowe | Lenka Peterson | Otto Hulett | Richard Kiley | Truman Smith
- Directors: Phil Karlson
- Project Name The Phenix City Story
- Subject John Larch | Kathryn Grant
- Product Types: Press Photos | Lobby Cards | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir
- Studios: Allied Artists Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 19, 1955
- Rating: PG
The Phenix City Story Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, John Larch, Kathryn Grant.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
