Racial Hygiene: Medicine Under the Nazis Hardcover Edition by Robert Proctor (1988) [84031]

View larger

$25.00

$9.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190921-78970-1
ISBN-10: 0674745809
ISBN-13: 9780674745803
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Documentary | Drama | History
Studio: Harvard University Press
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Racial Hygiene: Medicine Under the Nazis Hardcover Edition by Robert Proctor (1988).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 414
  • Language: English
  • Size: 9.3 x 6.2 x 1.2 in


Authors: Robert N. Proctor

