Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Batman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Solid Turquoise Limited Vinyl Edition (2021)

Batman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Solid Turquoise Limited Vinyl Edition (2021)
View larger

$29.99

$26.90


7 in stock


VinylSKU: 210111-84184-1
UPC: 093624895435
Part No: WMV LP4895435
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman | Billy Dee Williams | Jack Nicholson | Jack Palance | Kim Basinger | Michael Keaton | Tim Burton  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: Warner/Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: June 23, 1989
Item Release Date: January 15, 2021
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a solid turquoise vinyl release of Danny Elfman’s original score for Tim Burton’s Batman, available on vinyl for the first time in years.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Jack Nicholson | Jack Palance | Jerry Hall | Kim Basinger | Lee Wallace | Michael Gough | Michael Keaton | Pat Hingle | Richard Strange | Robert Wuhl | Tracey Walter | William Hootkins
Directors: Tim Burton
Project Name: Batman (1989)
Characters: Batman
Composers: Danny Elfman

Related Items

H.G. Wells’ The Shape of Things to Come
Actor Glenn Ford Original MGM Publicity Press Photo (1961) PHO867
Michael Todd’s Around the World in 80 Days Music Soundtrack by Victor Young Original Vinyl Edition (DL79046) [J62]
Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray
Showbill The Lion King at New Amsterdam Theatre (June 18, 2005) [8816]
Bullwhip Griffin Mass Market Paperback Edition (1971)
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Poliwhirl Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1134]
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Tatooine Stormtrooper with Concussion Grenade Cannon Action Figure (1996) [1213]
Daredevil Issue Number 182 (May 1982) Frank Miller [12449]
Topps Chrome Foil Cards Pokemon TV Animation Edition Full Set of 5 + Partial Series 2 Jumbo [1106]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Vinyl | Warner/Watertower Records