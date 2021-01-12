Kickboxer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe CD Edition with Bonus Tracks

$16.99
$15.70
UPC: 827034007627
Part No: PRD076
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jean-Claude Van Damme items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Sport
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1989
Item Release Date: July 8, 2014
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting the complete original soundtrack to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s martial arts cult classic Kickboxer, including the score and songs from the movie, composed by Paul Hertzog.
This is the complete soundtrack, containing the original score as heard on our previous release, PLUS the 10 original songs from the ultimate Jean-Claude Van Damme movie that launched his career. Digitally remastered, with new liner notes by Gergely Hubai that explain in depth the difference between our two Kickboxer albums and the history behind one of the greatest soundtracks of the Eighties.
Playlists
- Streets Of Siam by: Stan Bush
- To The Hospital/We'll See by: Paul Hertzog
- Groceries by: Paul Hertzog
- Very Stupid by: Paul Hertzog
- Tai Chi by: Paul Hertzog
- First Kiss by: Paul Hertzog
- Stone City by: Paul Hertzog
- Second Stone by: Paul Hertzog
- Hospital by: Paul Hertzog
- Palm Tree by: Paul Hertzog
- Advanced Training by: Paul Hertzog
- Ancient Voices by: Paul Hertzog
- Mylee Is The Way by: Paul Hertzog
- Warriors by: Paul Hertzog
- Buddha's Eagle by: Paul Hertzog
- Kidnap by: Paul Hertzog
- You've Done It Beofre by: Paul Hertzog
- Downstairs by: Paul Hertzog
- Round One by: Paul Hertzog
- Round Two by: Paul Hertzog
- The Hook by: Paul Hertzog
- Round Three by: Paul Hertzog
- The Eagle Lands by: Paul Hertzog
- Never Surrender by: Stan Bush
- Fight For Love by: Stan Bush
- How Do You Keep Me Comin' Back by: Terry Wood
- Chack's Stew by: Jamboxx
- Roll With the Punches by: Michael Logan
- Feeling So Good Today by: Beau Williams
- Bonus Tracks
- The Eagle Lands Album Mix by: Paul Hertzog
- Love Is the Way (Original End Title) by: Craig Copeland
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Dennis Alexio | Dennis Chan | Haskell V. Anderson III | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Ka Ting Lee | Michel Qissi | Rochelle Ashana
Directors: David Worth | Mark DiSalle
Project Name: Kickboxer
Composers: Paul Hertzog
Contributors: Beau Williams | Craig Copeland | Jamboxx | Stan Bush | Terry Wood
Related Items
Categories
Action | CD | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Music & Spoken Word | Perserverance | Sport