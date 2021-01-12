Kickboxer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe CD Edition with Bonus Tracks

View larger $16.99 $15.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1989

Item Release Date: July 8, 2014

Rating: R

Details

Presenting the complete original soundtrack to Jean-Claude Van Damme's martial arts cult classic Kickboxer, including the score and songs from the movie, composed by Paul Hertzog.

This is the complete soundtrack, containing the original score as heard on our previous release, PLUS the 10 original songs from the ultimate Jean-Claude Van Damme movie that launched his career. Digitally remastered, with new liner notes by Gergely Hubai that explain in depth the difference between our two Kickboxer albums and the history behind one of the greatest soundtracks of the Eighties.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Dennis Alexio | Dennis Chan | Haskell V. Anderson III | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Ka Ting Lee | Michel Qissi | Rochelle Ashana

Directors: David Worth | Mark DiSalle

Project Name: Kickboxer

Composers: Paul Hertzog

Contributors: Beau Williams | Craig Copeland | Jamboxx | Stan Bush | Terry Wood

