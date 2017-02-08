Ganja & Hess the most complicated Black film of the 1970’s

View larger $29.95 $17.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Called the most complicated, intriguing, subtle, sophisticated and passionate Black film of the Seventies, Duane Jones, Marlene Clark and Bill Gunn star in Ganja & Hess, now available in a special edition Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

Flirting with the conventions of blaxploitation and the horror cinema, Bill Gunn’s revolutionary independent film GANJA & HESS is a highly stylized and utterly original treatise on sex, religion, and African American identity. Duane Jones (Night of the Living Dead) stars as anthropologist Hess Green, who is stabbed with an ancient ceremonial dagger by his unstable assistant (director Bill Gunn), endowing him with the blessing of immortality, and the curse of an unquenchable thirst for blood. When the assistant’s beautiful and outspoken wife Ganja (Marlene Clark) comes searching for her vanished husband, she and Hess form an unexpected partnership. Together, they explore just how much power there is in the blood.

Later recut and released in an inferior version, this Kino Classics edition represents the original release, restored by The Museum of Modern Art with support from The Film Foundation, and mastered in HD from a 35mm negative.

Special Features

Mastered in HD from the newly restored 35mm negative

“The Blood of the Thing” (29 min.), an interview-based documentary produced for the 1998 DVD release

Audio commentary by producer Chiz Schultz, actress Marlene Clark, cinematographer James Hinton, and composer Sam Waymon

Original screenplay by Bill Gunn (BD-ROM access)

Essay on the making of the film (and subsequent recutting) by David Walker and Tim Lucas (BD-ROM access)

Photo gallery

Specifications

Runtime: 110 minutes

Region: Region A

Number of Discs: 1

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: 2.0 Mono

Cast: Bill Gunn | Duane Jones | Mabel King | Marlene Clark | Sam L. Waymon

Directors: Bill Gunn

