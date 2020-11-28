Share Page Support Us
Batman Classic Television Series Exclusive Original Television Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition

Batman Classic Television Series Exclusive Original Television Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition
Batman Classic Television Series Exclusive Original Television Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition
Batman Classic Television Series Exclusive Original Television Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition

Batman Classic Television Series Exclusive Original Television Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition. The album features Nelson Riddle’s brilliant 1966 theme and incidental music for the cult classic Batman TV Series. Also included are the actual television voices of Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward), plus guest villains The Penguin (Burgess Meredith), Zelda the Great (Anne Baxter), Mr. Freeze (character was played by Otto Preminger, George Sanders and Eli Wallach) and The Riddler (Frank Gorshin).

  • Includes Actual Television Voices of Batman ands Robin, along with Guest Villains
  • Features Black and White Photos from the Set of the Original Series

  • Side A
  • Batman Theme
  • Batman Riddles The Riddler! - Or - (Hi Diddle Riddle)
    Voice Actor [The Riddler] – Frank Gorshin
  • Batus! -A-Go! Go! - Or - (I Shouldn't Wish To Attract Attention)
    Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West
  • Two Perfectly Ordinary People - Or - (!!!)
    Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West
    Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward
  • Holy-Hole-In-The-Doughnut - Or - (Robin, You've Done It Again!)
    Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West
    Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward
  • Batman Pows The Penguin - Or - (Aha, My Fine-Feathered Finks!)
    Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West
    Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward
    Voice Actor [The Penguin] – Burgess Meredith
  • To The Batmobile!
    Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West
    Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward
  • Batman Blues
  • Holy Flypaper
    Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward
  • Batman Thaws Mr. Freeze - Or - (That's The Way The Ice-Cube Crumbles!)
    Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West
    Voice Actor [Mr. Freeze] – George Sanders
  • Gotham City
  • Zelda Tempts Batman - Or - (Must He Go It Alone????)
    Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West
    Voice Actor [Eivol Ekdol] – Jack Kruschen
    Voice Actor [Zelda] – Anne Baxter

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Anne Baxter | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Eli Wallach | Frank Gorshin | George Sanders | Julie Newmar | Madge Blake | Neil Hamilton | Nelson Riddle | Otto Preminger | Stafford Repp | Yvonne Craig
Project Name: Batman: The Classic TV Series
Characters: Batman | Mr. Freeze | Robin | The Penguin | The Riddler | Zelda the Great
Composers: Nelson Riddle

