Original U.S. Release: January 12, 1966

Item Release Date: October 7, 2014

Rating: TV-G

Details

Batman Classic Television Series Exclusive Original Television Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition. The album features Nelson Riddle’s brilliant 1966 theme and incidental music for the cult classic Batman TV Series. Also included are the actual television voices of Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward), plus guest villains The Penguin (Burgess Meredith), Zelda the Great (Anne Baxter), Mr. Freeze (character was played by Otto Preminger, George Sanders and Eli Wallach) and The Riddler (Frank Gorshin).

Special Features

Includes Actual Television Voices of Batman ands Robin, along with Guest Villains

Features Black and White Photos from the Set of the Original Series

Playlists

Side A

Batman Theme

Batman Riddles The Riddler! - Or - (Hi Diddle Riddle)

Voice Actor [The Riddler] – Frank Gorshin

Batus! -A-Go! Go! - Or - (I Shouldn't Wish To Attract Attention)

Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West

Two Perfectly Ordinary People - Or - (!!!)

Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West

Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward

Holy-Hole-In-The-Doughnut - Or - (Robin, You've Done It Again!)

Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West

Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward

Batman Pows The Penguin - Or - (Aha, My Fine-Feathered Finks!)

Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West

Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward

Voice Actor [The Penguin] – Burgess Meredith

Side B

To The Batmobile!

Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West

Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward

Batman Blues

Holy Flypaper

Voice Actor [Robin] – Burt Ward

Batman Thaws Mr. Freeze - Or - (That's The Way The Ice-Cube Crumbles!)

Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West

Voice Actor [Mr. Freeze] – George Sanders

Gotham City

Zelda Tempts Batman - Or - (Must He Go It Alone????)

Voice Actor [Batman] – Adam West

Voice Actor [Eivol Ekdol] – Jack Kruschen

Voice Actor [Zelda] – Anne Baxter

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Anne Baxter | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Eli Wallach | Frank Gorshin | George Sanders | Julie Newmar | Madge Blake | Neil Hamilton | Nelson Riddle | Otto Preminger | Stafford Repp | Yvonne Craig

Project Name: Batman: The Classic TV Series

Characters: Batman | Mr. Freeze | Robin | The Penguin | The Riddler | Zelda the Great

Composers: Nelson Riddle

