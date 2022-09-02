Nightmask Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Archie Goodwin Marvel Comics 12197

Marvel Comics New Universe Nightmask Issue 1 Nov 1986, Writer, Archie Goodwin, Penciler Tony Salmons, Cover Artist Bob Wiacek, Al Milgrom
Marvel’s New Universe! Following a bizarre astronomical event, teenage Keith Remsen comes out of a coma with the extraordinary ability to enter other’s dreams! Even stranger, a few weeks prior he was a target for assassination! Now, Keith, along with his sister Teddy must uncover who killed their parents and what secrets are being kept under wraps at a shadowy dream research institute!
