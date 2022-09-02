Share Page Support Us
Nightmask Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Archie Goodwin Marvel Comics 12197

Nightmask Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Archie Goodwin Marvel Comics 12197
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Comics New Universe Nightmask Issue 1 Nov 1986, Writer, Archie Goodwin, Penciler Tony Salmons, Cover Artist Bob Wiacek, Al Milgrom
Marvel’s New Universe! Following a bizarre astronomical event, teenage Keith Remsen comes out of a coma with the extraordinary ability to enter other’s dreams! Even stranger, a few weeks prior he was a target for assassination! Now, Keith, along with his sister Teddy must uncover who killed their parents and what secrets are being kept under wraps at a shadowy dream research institute!

