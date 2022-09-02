Share Page Support Us
She-Hulk Comic Book Issue No.1 2004 Dan Slott, Juan Bobillo, Marvel Comics 12246

She-Hulk Comic Book Issue No.1 2004 Dan Slott, Juan Bobillo, Marvel Comics 12246
$14.55
$12.99
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

She-Hulk Comic Book Issue No.1 2004 Dan Slott, Juan Bobillo, Marvel Comics, Written by DAN SLOTT. Pencils by JUAN BOBILLO. Cover by ADI GRANOV. SGF (Single Green Female) – outgoing, physically fit, intelligent, great sense of humor. Enjoys clubbing, dishing with gal-pals, and saving the universe. Ready to put old issues behind and make a fresh start.

