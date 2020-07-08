Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited 3LP Vinyl Set (2020)

View larger $65.99 $56.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

NOTE: This is a new item. Listing photos are for presentation only.

Presenting Alan Silvestri’s complete original score to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Silvestri’s score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, Infinity War, is full of triumphant bombastic beats and solemn down notes – perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. We’re honored to present it in its complete format on vinyl for the first time.

Featuring original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a tri-fold jacket and pressed on 3x 180 Gram solid color vinyl.

Featuring original artwork by Matt Taylor

Housed in a tri-fold jacket and pressed on 3x 180 Gram solid color vinyl

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Anthony Mackie | Benedict Cumberbatch | Benedict Wong | Brie Larson | Chadwick Boseman | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Danai Gurira | Don Cheadle | Elizabeth Olsen | Evangeline Lilly | Jeremy Renner | Karen Gillan | Mark Ruffalo | Paul Rudd | Rene Russo | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | Tessa Thompson | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Zoe Saldana

Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo

Composers: Alan Silvestri

Characters: Ant-Man | Black Panther | Black Widow | Captain America | Captain Marvel | Doctor Strange | Falcon | Gamora | Hawkeye | Hulk | Iron Man | Loki | Okoye | Scarlet Witch | Spider-Man | Thor | Valkyrie | War Machine | Wasp | Winter Soldier

Project Name: Avengers: Infinity War

