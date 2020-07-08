Share Page Support Us
Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited 3LP Vinyl Set (2020)

Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited 3LP Vinyl Set (2020)
SKU: 200708-81236-1
Part No: MOND-191A
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Details

NOTE: This is a new item. Listing photos are for presentation only.

Presenting Alan Silvestri’s complete original score to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Silvestri’s score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, Infinity War, is full of triumphant bombastic beats and solemn down notes – perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. We’re honored to present it in its complete format on vinyl for the first time.

Featuring original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a tri-fold jacket and pressed on 3x 180 Gram solid color vinyl.

Special Features

  • Featuring original artwork by Matt Taylor
  • Housed in a tri-fold jacket and pressed on 3x 180 Gram solid color vinyl

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Anthony Mackie | Benedict Cumberbatch | Benedict Wong | Brie Larson | Chadwick Boseman | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Danai Gurira | Don Cheadle | Elizabeth Olsen | Evangeline Lilly | Jeremy Renner | Karen Gillan | Mark Ruffalo | Paul Rudd | Rene Russo | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | Tessa Thompson | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Zoe Saldana
Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo
Composers: Alan Silvestri
Characters: Ant-Man | Black Panther | Black Widow | Captain America | Captain Marvel | Doctor Strange | Falcon | Gamora | Hawkeye | Hulk | Iron Man | Loki | Okoye | Scarlet Witch | Spider-Man | Thor | Valkyrie | War Machine | Wasp | Winter Soldier
Project Name: Avengers: Infinity War

