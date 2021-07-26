Share Page Support Us
Mixed Lot of 10 Star Wars PEZ Dispensers, Princess Leia Organa, Chewbacca, Darth Vader [PEZ09]

Mixed Lot of 10 Star Wars PEZ Dispensers, Princess Leia Organa, Chewbacca, Darth Vader [PEZ09]
$15.99
$11.99
1 in stock
pez
SKU: 210726-88195-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mixed Lot of 10 Star Wars PEZ Dispensers, Ti Fighter Pilot, Boba Fett, Storm Trooper, Darth Vader, Princess Leia Organa, Yoda, C3PO, R2D2, Chewbacca, Ewok.

Item has minor wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
