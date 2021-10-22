Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl Edition

View larger $29.99

This classic John Carpenter soundtrack returns fully remastered with an all-new fantastic original art design and on blue vinyl. There has been a tremendous upsurge in interest for John Carpenter’s signature score compositions following the success of Carpenter’s Lost Themes and Lost Themes II albums and subsequent tours.

Playlists

Side A

Arnie's Love Theme

Obsessed With The Car

Football Run / Kill Your Kids

The Rape

The Discovery

Show Me

Moochie's Death

Junkins

Buddie's Death

Side B

Nobody's Home / Restored

Car Obsession Reprise

Christine Attacks (Plymouth Fury)

Talk On The Couch

Regeneration

Darnell's Tonight

Arnie

Undented

Moochie Mix Four

