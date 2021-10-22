Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alexandra Paul | Bruce French | Christine Belford | David Spielberg | Douglas Warhit | Harry Dean Stanton | John Stockwell | Keith Gordon | Kelly Preston | Malcolm Danare | Marc Poppel | Richard Collier | Robert Darnell | Robert Prosky | Roberts Blossom | Steven Tash | Stuart Charno | William Ostrander
- Directors: John Carpenter
- Project Name Christine
- Authors Stephen King
- Composers Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Book Based | Cars | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Varese Sarabande
- Original Release Date: December 9, 1983
- Product Release Date: September 29, 2017
- Rating: R
- More: Harry Dean Stanton | John Carpenter | Kelly Preston | Stephen King
This classic John Carpenter soundtrack returns fully remastered with an all-new fantastic original art design and on blue vinyl. There has been a tremendous upsurge in interest for John Carpenter’s signature score compositions following the success of Carpenter’s Lost Themes and Lost Themes II albums and subsequent tours.
Playlists
- Side A
- Arnie's Love Theme
Obsessed With The Car
Football Run / Kill Your Kids
The Rape
The Discovery
Show Me
Moochie's Death
Junkins
Buddie's Death
- Side B
- Nobody's Home / Restored
Car Obsession Reprise
Christine Attacks (Plymouth Fury)
Talk On The Couch
Regeneration
Darnell's Tonight
Arnie
Undented
Moochie Mix Four
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Howarth | Alexandra Paul | Bruce French | Christine Belford | David Spielberg | Douglas Warhit | Harry Dean Stanton | John Carpenter | John Stockwell | Keith Gordon | Kelly Preston | Malcolm Danare | Marc Poppel | Richard Collier | Robert Darnell | Robert Prosky | Roberts Blossom | Stephen King | Steven Tash | Stuart Charno | William Ostrander
- Shows / Movies: Christine
- Genres: Book Based | Cars | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Companies: Varese Sarabande
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks