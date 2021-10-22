Share Page Support Us
Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl Edition

$29.99
$25.70
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211022-96753-1
UPC: 030206750010
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

This classic John Carpenter soundtrack returns fully remastered with an all-new fantastic original art design and on blue vinyl. There has been a tremendous upsurge in interest for John Carpenter’s signature score compositions following the success of Carpenter’s Lost Themes and Lost Themes II albums and subsequent tours.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Arnie's Love Theme
    Obsessed With The Car
    Football Run / Kill Your Kids
    The Rape
    The Discovery
    Show Me
    Moochie's Death
    Junkins
    Buddie's Death
  • Side B
  • Nobody's Home / Restored
    Car Obsession Reprise
    Christine Attacks (Plymouth Fury)
    Talk On The Couch
    Regeneration
    Darnell's Tonight
    Arnie
    Undented
    Moochie Mix Four

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
