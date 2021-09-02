Share Page Support Us
Exorcist II: The Heretic Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Florescent Green Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone

Vinyl
SKU: 210902-88497-1
Part No: JPR069
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

In one of his first forays into big-budget Hollywood, Ennio Morricone handed in one of his weirdest, eeriest scores.

From the beautiful to the absolutely demented, while still playing in the same sandbox. Once you get to the deranged Satanic prog-rock of “Magic And Ecstasy,” it hits you: this is the craziest we’ve ever heard Morricone. And it’s amazing.

Special Features

  • First Time Reissued On Vinyl
  • Produced From The Original Master Tapes
  • Pressed at RTI for Maximum Fidelity

Playlists

  • Regan’s Theme (Finale)
  • Pazuzu (Theme From Exorcist II)
  • Interrupted Melody (Suspended Sound)
  • Rite Of Magic
  • Little Afro-Flemish Mass
  • Great Bird Of The Sky
  • Magic And Ecstasy
  • Seduction And Magic
  • Regan’s Theme (Floating Sound)
  • Dark Revelation
  • Night Flight
  • Interrupted Melody

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Green Vinyl
