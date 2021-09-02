View larger $38.99

Exorcist II: The Heretic Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Florescent Green Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone

In one of his first forays into big-budget Hollywood, Ennio Morricone handed in one of his weirdest, eeriest scores.

From the beautiful to the absolutely demented, while still playing in the same sandbox. Once you get to the deranged Satanic prog-rock of “Magic And Ecstasy,” it hits you: this is the craziest we’ve ever heard Morricone. And it’s amazing.

Special Features

First Time Reissued On Vinyl

Produced From The Original Master Tapes

Pressed at RTI for Maximum Fidelity

Playlists

Regan’s Theme (Finale)

Pazuzu (Theme From Exorcist II)

Interrupted Melody (Suspended Sound)

Rite Of Magic

Little Afro-Flemish Mass

Great Bird Of The Sky

Magic And Ecstasy

Seduction And Magic

Regan’s Theme (Floating Sound)

Dark Revelation

Night Flight

Interrupted Melody

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: Green Vinyl

