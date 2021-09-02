Exorcist II: The Heretic Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Florescent Green Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone

- Cast: Barbara Cason | Belinda Beatty | Hank Garrett | James Earl Jones | Ken Renard | Kitty Winn | Linda Blair | Louise Fletcher | Max Von Sydow | Ned Beatty | Paul Henreid | Richard Burton | Rose Portillo
In one of his first forays into big-budget Hollywood, Ennio Morricone handed in one of his weirdest, eeriest scores.
From the beautiful to the absolutely demented, while still playing in the same sandbox. Once you get to the deranged Satanic prog-rock of “Magic And Ecstasy,” it hits you: this is the craziest we’ve ever heard Morricone. And it’s amazing.
Special Features
- First Time Reissued On Vinyl
- Produced From The Original Master Tapes
- Pressed at RTI for Maximum Fidelity
Playlists
- Regan’s Theme (Finale)
- Pazuzu (Theme From Exorcist II)
- Interrupted Melody (Suspended Sound)
- Rite Of Magic
- Little Afro-Flemish Mass
- Great Bird Of The Sky
- Magic And Ecstasy
- Seduction And Magic
- Regan’s Theme (Floating Sound)
- Dark Revelation
- Night Flight
- Interrupted Melody
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: Green Vinyl
