The Sopranos Sessions Hardcover Edition (2019)

$30.00

$23.97


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190813-78799-1
ISBN-10: 1419734946
ISBN-13: 9781419734946
Weight: 2.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Gandolfini  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Television | Thrillers
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Original U.S. Release: January 10, 1999
Item Release Date: January 8, 2019
Rating: TV-MA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

On January 10, 1999, a mobster walked into a psychiatrist’s office and changed TV history. By shattering preconceptions about the kinds of stories the medium should tell, The Sopranos launched our current age of prestige television, paving the way for such giants as Mad Men, The Wire, Breaking Bad, and Game of Thrones. As TV critics for Tony Soprano’s hometown paper, New Jersey’s The Star-Ledger, Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz were among the first to write about the series before it became a cultural phenomenon.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show’s debut, Sepinwall and Seitz have reunited to produce The Sopranos Sessions, a collection of recaps, conversations, and critical essays covering every episode. Featuring a series of new long-form interviews with series creator David Chase, as well as selections from the authors’ archival writing on the series, The Sopranos Sessions explores the show’s artistry, themes, and legacy, examining its portrayal of Italian Americans, its graphic depictions of violence, and its deep connections to other cinematic and television classics.

Specifications

  • Pages: 471
  • Size: 9 H x 2 D x 6.50 W in
  • Language: English

Cast: Edie Falco | James Gandolfini | Jamie-Lynn Sigler | Lorraine Bracco | Michael Imperioli | Steven Van Zandt
Project Name: The Sopranos
Authors: Alan Sepinwall | David Chase | Matt Zoller Seitz

