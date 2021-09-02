Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Gate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

The Gate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
The Gate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
The Gate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
$43.99
$38.97
See Options

8 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210902-88500-1
Part No: TV026
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The first time this amazing score has had a release! Remastered from the original tapes. Gatefold packaging with pop-up and “fake out” sacrifice outer. This is “The Geode” indie-retail variant with a clear blue base and white accents.

Special Features

  • Incredibly famous 1980s cult monster movie soundtrack that has never had a release
  • Pressed on clear wax with blue and white streaks
  • Audio pulled from original tapes
  • Liner notes by the composers
  • Gatefold packaging with pop-up, full-color inner sleeve, and mock Sacrifyx outer
  • Album artwork and layout by artist Earl Kess

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Clear Vinyl with Blue and White Streaks
Explore More...

Related Items

Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster
Center Ring: The People of the Circus Hardcover 1st Edition (1956)
John Carpenter’s Halloween Officially Licensed Michael Myers Lunchbox and Thermos Set [U08]
It – Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise + Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Vinyl Collectibles Set Funko Vynl
Reefer Madness 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Devil Times Five Special Blu-ray Edition
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – 180 GRAM
Cannibal Ferox (Make Them Die Slowly) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Umberto Lenzi’s La guerra del ferro: Ironmaster Blu-ray Edition
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Original London Cast Soundtrack Recording CD
VinylSKU: 210902-88500-1
Part No: TV026
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New