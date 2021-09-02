The Gate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Andrew Gunn | Carl Kraines | Christa Denton | Deborah Grover | Ingrid Veninger | Jennifer Irwin | Kelly Rowan | Linda Goranson | Louis Tripp | Scot Denton | Sean Fagan | Stephen Dorff
- Directors: Tibor Takács
- Project Name The Gate
- Composers J. Peter Robinson | Michael Hoenig
- Artists Earl Kess
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror
- Studios: Terror Vision
- Original Release Date: April 21, 1987
- Product Release Date: April 22, 2021
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Stephen Dorff
The first time this amazing score has had a release! Remastered from the original tapes. Gatefold packaging with pop-up and “fake out” sacrifice outer. This is “The Geode” indie-retail variant with a clear blue base and white accents.
Special Features
- Incredibly famous 1980s cult monster movie soundtrack that has never had a release
- Pressed on clear wax with blue and white streaks
- Audio pulled from original tapes
- Liner notes by the composers
- Gatefold packaging with pop-up, full-color inner sleeve, and mock Sacrifyx outer
- Album artwork and layout by artist Earl Kess
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: Clear Vinyl with Blue and White Streaks
