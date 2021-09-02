- Cast: Anne Marie McEvoy | Courtney Gains | John Franklin | John Philbin | Jonas Marlowe | Julie Maddalena | Linda Hamilton | Peter Horton | R.G. Armstrong | Robby Kiger
- Directors: Fritz Kiersch
- Project Name Children of the Corn
- Composers Jonathan Elias
- Artists Gary Pullin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: 1984 Publishing
- Original Release Date: March 9, 1984
- Product Release Date: May 22, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Linda Hamilton
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn soundtrack on vinyl will also showcase ’’Ghoulish’’ Gary Pullin’s exclusive artwork; Pullin is one of the most in-demand pop culture artists in the physical media market. The Children of the Corn soundtrack have not been pressed to vinyl since 1984, has been out of print on CD since 2009, and has yet to see a cassette release (until now). Quality copies of the original LP go for approximately $100 USD or more.
Special Features
- First time on vinyl since 1984
- Newly remastered
- Gatefold jacket with foil stamped elements
- Artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin
- Insert features liner notes by composer Jonathan Elias and writer Aaron Lupton
- Limited to 500 copies
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: Vinyl
