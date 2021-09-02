View larger $49.99

From: $42.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Bloody Cornfield Vinyl (red/yellow/clear swirl) $42.97 Midnight Harvest Vinyl (red/orange) $42.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock Bloody Cornfield Vinyl (red/yellow/clear swirl)

SKU: 210902-88503-1

Part No: 1984-007LITA

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210902-88503-1Part No: 1984-007LITAWeight: 1.15 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock Midnight Harvest Vinyl (red/orange)

SKU: 210902-88503-2

Part No: 1984-007

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210902-88503-2Part No: 1984-007Weight: 1.15 lbsCondition: New



Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn soundtrack on vinyl will also showcase ’’Ghoulish’’ Gary Pullin’s exclusive artwork; Pullin is one of the most in-demand pop culture artists in the physical media market. The Children of the Corn soundtrack have not been pressed to vinyl since 1984, has been out of print on CD since 2009, and has yet to see a cassette release (until now). Quality copies of the original LP go for approximately $100 USD or more.

Special Features

First time on vinyl since 1984

Newly remastered

Gatefold jacket with foil stamped elements

Artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Insert features liner notes by composer Jonathan Elias and writer Aaron Lupton

Limited to 500 copies

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: Vinyl

Related Items