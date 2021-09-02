Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
View larger
$49.99
From: $42.97
See Options

3 in stock
Bloody Cornfield Vinyl (red/yellow/clear swirl)
SKU: 210902-88503-1
Part No: 1984-007LITA
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

4 in stock
Midnight Harvest Vinyl (red/orange)
SKU: 210902-88503-2
Part No: 1984-007
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn soundtrack on vinyl will also showcase ’’Ghoulish’’ Gary Pullin’s exclusive artwork; Pullin is one of the most in-demand pop culture artists in the physical media market. The Children of the Corn soundtrack have not been pressed to vinyl since 1984, has been out of print on CD since 2009, and has yet to see a cassette release (until now). Quality copies of the original LP go for approximately $100 USD or more.

Special Features

  • First time on vinyl since 1984
  • Newly remastered
  • Gatefold jacket with foil stamped elements
  • Artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin
  • Insert features liner notes by composer Jonathan Elias and writer Aaron Lupton
  • Limited to 500 copies

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

The Sentinel 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1977) Michael Winner [9354]
Ian Fleming’s The Man With the Golden Gun Hardcover Edition
Troma Films 2006 Promotional Press Kit [C53]
Blow-Up Blu-ray Criterion Collection Special Edition Michelangelo Antonioni
Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman Pointing Gun 12 x 36 inch TV Series Poster
Prince Purple Rain 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Dark Intruder Blu-ray
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 12 Character Trading Cards Comic Con Exclusive (2012)
Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition
Lone Wolf and Cub Criterion Collection
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Bloody Cornfield Vinyl (red/yellow/clear swirl)SKU: 210902-88503-1
Part No: 1984-007LITA
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Midnight Harvest Vinyl (red/orange)SKU: 210902-88503-2
Part No: 1984-007
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New