Film Fetish Fights Print Series: Rebel in the Kingdom Art Poster Print [DP-230109-5]

- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Film Fetish Fights Print Series: Rebel in the Kingdom Art Poster Print. This print is perfect for lovers of kung fu movies, samurai, sword fighting, illustration art, anime, manga, ancient wars and Asian culture.
Film Fetish Fights is a series that takes a look at the most legendary on-screen rumbles. We showcase gunfights, knife fights, Western boxing, martial arts brawls, along with any other type of fight that has become pop culture and cult cinema lore. Search Film Fetish Fights to see more of this print series. We’re also working on a video series and much more related to the series so please stay tuned.
