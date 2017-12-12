Twitter
Marvel Universe Lineup 35 x 23 Inch Comics Poster

View larger

$10.99

$7.99


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171212-68888-1
Part No: P4133
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Marvel Universe comics poster features all of the popular superheroes, including the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Fantastic 4, Spider-Man, Captain America and many others.

Specifications

  • Size: 35x23 in


Characters: Captain America | Hulk | Iron Man | Spider-Man | Thor

