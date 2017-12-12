Marvel Universe Lineup 35 x 23 Inch Comics Poster

View larger $10.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171212-68888-1

Part No: P4133

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art

Studio: Marvel Studios

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Marvel Universe comics poster features all of the popular superheroes, including the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Fantastic 4, Spider-Man, Captain America and many others.

Specifications

Size: 35x23 in



Characters: Captain America | Hulk | Iron Man | Spider-Man | Thor

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Family | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art