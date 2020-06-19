View larger $23.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Studio: New World Pictures | Varese Sarabande

Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1985

Rating: R

Details

Certain Fury Original Movie Soundtrack (1985). The item is still sealed and in great condition with some bends, creases and signs of storage wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Side One

Theme From Certain Fury - Scarlet and Tracy's Song

Tracy Into Tears / Scarlet's Theme

Crystal's Hit

The Cab Ride

The Drowning

Escape to Nowhere

Final Confrontation / Fire in Here Eyes

Side Two

Lost and in Trouble

Tracy's Childhood

Going Down For Air

Scarlet Saves Tracy From Fire

Spire-Freeman Theme

They Think We're Dead

Sniffer's World

Scarlet and Lover Boy Talk / How Do You Erase All of This?

Sniffer, You're A Freak / Take One Step and I'll Kill You

Welcome to the City

Fire in Her Eyes

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: George Murdock | Irene Cara | Moses Gunn | Nicholas Campbell | Peter Fonda | Tatum O'Neal

Directors: Stephen Gyllenhaal

Project Name: Certain Fury

Composers: Bill Payne | George Massenburg | Russ Kunkel

