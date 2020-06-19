$23.99
$15.97
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Irene Cara | Peter Fonda | Tatum O'Neal items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: New World Pictures | Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1985
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Certain Fury Original Movie Soundtrack (1985). The item is still sealed and in great condition with some bends, creases and signs of storage wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side One
- Theme From Certain Fury - Scarlet and Tracy's Song
- Tracy Into Tears / Scarlet's Theme
- Crystal's Hit
- The Cab Ride
- The Drowning
- Escape to Nowhere
- Final Confrontation / Fire in Here Eyes
- Side Two
- Lost and in Trouble
- Tracy's Childhood
- Going Down For Air
- Scarlet Saves Tracy From Fire
- Spire-Freeman Theme
- They Think We're Dead
- Sniffer's World
- Scarlet and Lover Boy Talk / How Do You Erase All of This?
- Sniffer, You're A Freak / Take One Step and I'll Kill You
- Welcome to the City
- Fire in Her Eyes
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: George Murdock | Irene Cara | Moses Gunn | Nicholas Campbell | Peter Fonda | Tatum O'Neal
Directors: Stephen Gyllenhaal
Project Name: Certain Fury
Composers: Bill Payne | George Massenburg | Russ Kunkel
Related Items
Categories
Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Music & Spoken Word | New World Pictures | Varese Sarabande | Vinyl