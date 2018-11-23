Oriental Cinema No. 3 (August 1994) The Jackie Chan Issue [189155]

Share Page Support Us
Oriental Cinema No. 3 (August 1994) The Jackie Chan Issue

Oriental Cinema No. 3 (August 1994) The Jackie Chan Issue
$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 181123-76973-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Oriental Cinema No. 3 (August 1994) The Jackie Chan Issue.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 34


Publication: Oriental Cinema Magazine
Subject: Jackie Chan

